Gemma Atkinson, known for her role in Emmerdale, recently shared heartbreaking news on Instagram about the passing of her beloved dog Norman. The 39-year-old actress, engaged to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, expressed her deep sorrow over losing Norman just days before her daughter Mia’s fifth birthday.

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the BBC show in 2017 and now have two children together, considered Norman a cherished member of their family. In her emotional post, Gemma reminisced about the special bond she shared with Norman over the past 12 years. She described how Norman had enriched her life, bringing comfort and joy during both good and bad times.

Norman’s presence in Gemma’s life was significant, with memories of long walks, cozy movie nights, and early morning companionship that she will deeply miss. She reflected on Norman’s role in teaching her about motherhood and the importance of living in the moment, remaining positive, and showing unwavering love and loyalty.

Gemma also expressed concern for their other dog, Ollie, who will surely miss Norman’s companionship and may struggle with his absence. She acknowledged the impact of Norman’s passing on Mia, who had grown up alongside him and shared a special bond with her furry friend.

In her heartfelt tribute to Norman, Gemma expressed gratitude for the love and memories they shared, promising to cherish his memory forever. She found solace in the belief that Norman was now in a better place, running and playing freely, possibly even reuniting with her late father.

Through her touching words, Gemma Atkinson honored Norman’s legacy and the profound impact he had on her life and family. As they navigate this loss together, they find comfort in the enduring love and memories they shared with their beloved pet.