Alexander Bommes Surprised by Show Guest on “Gefragt – Gejagt”

In the latest episode of “Gefragt – Gejagt”, three quiz guests made it to the final round. Two of them initially won a total of 6500 euros, while one contestant’s decision caught everyone off guard. Sabrina Rambach, a teacher from Pfaffenberg, managed to earn 3000 euros in the quick-fire round.

During the face-off with the “Chaser,” she ultimately opted for an offer that sparked a lot of discussion throughout the show. The host, Alexander Bommes, pointed out that such a decision had rarely been made in the history of the show. The contestant chose a negative offer.

The Chaser this time was Adriane Rickel (“The Generalist”). At the start, Rickel offered a negative amount of -300 euros. Bommes was surprised by this move as it had been a while since someone had gone into the negative. Sabrina Rambach decided to accept the lower offer, which was below zero.

Fellow contestant Johannes Walter, who had previously won 3000 euros, advised her to stick with her amount. Even contestant Silke Varossieau agreed. Despite this, Rambach asked if she could go lower. Bommes was taken aback by the decision but also found it amusing.

In the end, she managed to defend the sum and outsmart the Chaser, who had to answer 21 questions correctly in a given time frame, which she failed to do. The total winnings decreased from 6500 euros to 6200 euros.

Alexander Jefimow, an English and history teacher from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, was also a contestant on the show. He won 3000 euros in the quick-fire round. Bommes inquired about his nerves, to which he replied that everything was fine so far.

The episode ended with the contestants successfully defending their winnings against the Chaser in a tough battle.