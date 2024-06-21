Geena Davis recently reflected on the iconic film Thelma & Louise during an interview at the Bentonville Film Festival. The festival, celebrating its tenth anniversary, honored Davis, who co-founded the event.

Davis shared insights into the casting process for the film, particularly the decision to cast Brad Pitt as J.D. alongside Susan Sarandon. She revealed that Pitt’s charisma and charm during his audition made a lasting impression on her, ultimately leading to his selection for the role.

In addition to Pitt, Davis also spoke about her instant connection with Sarandon on set, expressing admiration for her boldness and empowering presence. The bond they formed while making the film has endured over the years, with Davis describing Sarandon as a close friend and ally.

Thelma & Louise, directed by Ridley Scott, became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, earning critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. The film’s enduring legacy has solidified its place as a groundbreaking work in Davis’s career.

Looking back on her experience filming Thelma & Louise, Davis emphasized the importance of the lessons she learned and the impact the movie had on her career trajectory. The film’s success not only elevated Davis’s profile in Hollywood but also highlighted the talent and creativity of the entire cast and crew involved in bringing the story to life.

Overall, Thelma & Louise remains a pivotal moment in Geena Davis’s career, showcasing her range as an actress and her ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. As she continues to inspire and entertain audiences, Davis’s contributions to the world of film are truly remarkable.