Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones is facing challenges with her new show in the West End, as it has not been able to sell out. The production, Sister Act, has had to resort to calling in a seat-filling service to address the low demand for tickets. Despite extending the run until August 3rd, ticket prices have been slashed by 80%, with seats for the next two weeks dropping from £54 to £15 and £108 to £20.

The Dominion Theatre, where the show is being held, still has 700 seats available for tonight’s performance, even though the capacity is 2,069. Ruth Jones, known for her role as Nessa Jenkins in Gavin and Stacey, takes on a different character as Mother Superior in Sister Act, a far cry from her previous roles.

The actress expressed her excitement about the West End debut last year, stating, “I’m proper chuffed to be making my West End debut in Sister Act next March playing the legendary Mother Superior at the Dominion Theatre. It’s a crackin’ role and a crackin’ show. Who knew wearing a habit could feel so fabulous! I can’t wait!”

Joining Ruth in the play are other A-listers such as Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke. Sister Act is a musical adaptation of the comedy film of the same name, following a nightclub singer who is placed in a convent for witness protection. The story revolves around the clashes and eventual harmony between Deloris and Mother Superior, as Deloris brings her musical talents to the church choir.

Despite the low ticket sales, Ruth’s friends and former Gavin and Stacey co-stars, James Corden, Alison Steadman, and Rob Brydon, showed their support on the opening night of Sister Act. Ruth Jones continues to bring her talent to the stage, even in the face of challenges with filling seats in the coming weeks.