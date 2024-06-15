James Corden has revealed that the upcoming Gavin And Stacey Christmas special will face a tight schedule to ensure it is filmed and edited on time. The popular comedy series, co-created by Corden and Ruth Jones, is set to return this year after a one-off festive episode in 2019 left fans with a cliff-hanger.

The show, which originally aired from 2007 to 2010, follows the lives of Gavin and Stacey as they navigate a long-distance relationship between Essex and Wales. Corden, speaking on BBC Radio 2, mentioned that filming for the special is expected to take place around September/October, with a lot of coordination needed due to the availability of the cast.

Despite Corden’s commitments to a London stage production starting in late June, he expressed excitement about finalizing the script with Jones before sharing it with the cast. The comedian reassured fans that they are working hard to make sure the Christmas special lives up to expectations.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Corden shared a glimpse of the script titled “Gavin and Stacey: The finale,” confirming that the last ever episode has been written. The Christmas special is scheduled to air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day, promising to bring joy and laughter to viewers once again.

Fans of the show can look forward to reuniting with their favorite characters and catching up on the latest adventures of Gavin, Stacey, Nessa, and Smithy. The return of Gavin And Stacey is highly anticipated, and with Corden and Jones at the helm, viewers can expect a heartwarming and hilarious Christmas special to remember. Stay tuned for more updates as the cast and crew work tirelessly to bring the beloved show back to our screens this holiday season.