Gary Lineker, known for his work at the BBC, has been revealed to have a staggering salary from his various ventures. Despite facing backlash for being the top earner at the BBC in 2023, Lineker managed to maintain his earnings through other means. Apart from his work on shows like Match Of The Day and coverage of sporting events, Lineker also hosts a successful podcast called The Rest is Football, alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

This podcast, which launched in 2023, has proven to be a lucrative endeavor for Lineker. The company behind the podcast, Goalhanger, has seen significant growth in its finances. The micro company accounts for the financial year ending in May 2023 showed capital and reserves of £590,958, a substantial increase from the previous year’s figures. This growth of 184 per cent indicates the potential for the podcast to become one of Lineker’s main sources of income.

Lineker himself has expressed his satisfaction with the success of the podcast, attributing it to early recognition of the potential of podcasting and making strategic decisions. In an interview with The Financial Times, Lineker described the business as “performing staggeringly well” and emphasized that it is a very profitable venture.

The success of Lineker’s podcast highlights the changing landscape of media consumption and the opportunities for traditional broadcasters to expand their reach through digital platforms. As more audiences turn to podcasts for entertainment and information, established figures like Lineker are able to leverage their popularity and expertise to create additional revenue streams.

In addition to his podcasting success, Lineker’s ability to diversify his income sources demonstrates the importance of adaptability in the media industry. By exploring new formats and platforms, media personalities can secure their financial futures and remain relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Overall, Lineker’s journey from a BBC top earner to a successful podcaster showcases the potential for growth and innovation in the media industry. As technology continues to shape how audiences engage with content, individuals like Lineker are well-positioned to capitalize on these changes and continue to thrive in their careers.