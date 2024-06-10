New Novelas Unveiled by Globo: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Shows

The popular Brazilian network, Globo, has announced the titles of their three upcoming novelas that will air in the next semester. The shows, namely “Garota do Momento,” “Volta por Cima,” and “Mania de Você,” are set to captivate audiences with their unique storylines and talented cast.

Garota do Momento

“Garota do Momento,” previously known as “Tutti Frutti,” will take over the 6 PM slot. The plot, penned by Alessandra Poggi, revolves around a young model and spokesperson in the 1950s. Starring Duda Santos, the novela boasts a stellar cast including Paloma Duarte, Letícia Colin, Fábio Assunção, Lília Cabral, and Debora Ozório.

Volta por Cima

Scheduled for the 7 PM slot, “Volta por Cima” tells the story of Madalena and Jorge, portrayed by Jéssica Ellen and Fabrício Boliveira respectively. The novela, written by Claudia Souto, sheds light on their struggles for a better life and the challenges they face in pursuit of their dreams. The show aims to resonate with the Brazilian audience by showcasing the daily hurdles faced by many individuals striving for a brighter future.

Mania de Você

Written by João Emanuel Carneiro, “Mania de Você” is set to air in the coveted 9 PM slot. The storyline follows Viola, a determined young woman passionate about life and cooking. The narrative intertwines with the story of Luma and Rudá, adding a layer of complexity to the plot. With a star-studded cast including Adriana Esteves, Rodrigo Lombardi, and Mariana Ximenes, this novela promises to deliver gripping entertainment for the viewers.

Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting new shows from Globo!

—

Biography:

Name: Duda Santos

Early Life: Duda Santos was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She showed an early interest in acting and pursued her passion by attending drama school.

Education: Duda Santos studied theater at the renowned Instituto de Artes Cênicas in São Paulo, honing her skills and preparing for a career in the entertainment industry.

Career: Duda Santos made her acting debut in a local theater production before landing roles in television series and films. Her breakthrough role came in the novela “Coração Valente,” where she garnered critical acclaim for her performance.

Notable Achievements: Duda Santos won the Best Actress award at the Brazilian Television Awards for her role in “Coração Valente,” solidifying her position as a rising star in the industry.

Personal Life: Outside of her acting career, Duda Santos is known for her philanthropic work, supporting various charities and causes in Brazil. She is also a vocal advocate for social justice issues and women’s rights.

Overall, Duda Santos is a talented actress with a bright future ahead in the entertainment world. Her dedication to her craft and commitment to making a positive impact set her apart as a versatile and inspiring artist.