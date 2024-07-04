Gareth Gates has recently shared details about his relationship with West End star Allana Taylor in an exclusive interview. The 39-year-old singer, who made their relationship public on Instagram last July, revealed how they started dating during a conversation with The Sun.

During the interview, Gareth Gates expressed his affection for Allana and praised her beauty. The couple first met while working together in a Jack And The Beanstalk panto last year, but it wasn’t until after the production ended that they realized their feelings for each other. Gareth mentioned that they had their first date two months after the show ended, and the rest is history.

When asked about the possibility of marriage and children in the future, Gareth mentioned that it’s still too early to think about such matters. He highlighted that they are enjoying each other’s company and share a lot in common, especially their love for musical theatre. Allana is set to go on tour with Hairspray around the UK, while Gareth is gearing up for his own tour where he will be paying tribute to The Jersey Boys with a full swing live band.

The tour, titled Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons, will feature classic hits like Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, and December 63. Gareth expressed his excitement for the tour, aiming to create an interactive experience for the audience where they can sing along and dance to the music. The tour kicks off on September 29th and will visit cities like Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Aberdeen.

For more information and tickets for Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons tour, you can visit www.garethgatessings.com. Don’t miss the chance to experience an electrifying vocal homage to the legendary Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, performed by Gareth Gates and an all-star cast of West End performers.