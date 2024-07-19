Noughties star DJ Pied Piper has recently made a surprising comeback, 23 years after his popular hit song. Instead of releasing new music, he is now featured in an Andrex advertisement for toilet paper. The official Andrex TikTok account shared a video of DJ Pied Piper, also known as Eugene Nwohia, dressed as a giant toilet roll. The video is part of a campaign to promote Andrex’s new toilet-training app, GoTime. In the video, the garage sensation dances around a large bathroom while singing a parody version of his hit song “Do You Really Like It?”

Fans have mixed reactions to the advertisement, with some expressing disappointment and others finding humor in the quirky collaboration. Despite being known for his one-hit wonder, DJ Pied Piper remains active in the music scene, performing live gigs and DJ sets at UK garage revival events and clubs. The collaboration with Andrex allowed him to reimagine his popular song in a creative way that can be helpful for parents and young children going through potty training.

DJ Pied Piper’s rise to fame began in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the release of “Do You Really Like It?” in 2001, a collaboration with The Masters of Ceremonies. The song topped the UK Singles Chart and is considered a classic in the UK garage genre. Despite the passage of time, DJ Pied Piper continues to connect with fans through his music and performances, keeping the spirit of UK garage alive.

Overall, the unexpected return of DJ Pied Piper in an Andrex advertisement showcases his versatility and willingness to adapt his music to new and innovative projects. The collaboration serves as a reminder of his legacy in the music industry and his ability to engage with audiences in unique ways. While some fans may be surprised by this new endeavor, it demonstrates DJ Pied Piper’s enduring passion for music and creativity.