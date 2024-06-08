New Documentary Series “Léo Batista – A Voice Like No Other” Set to Premier on SporTV

Renowned sports commentator Galvão Bueno recently recorded a testimonial for the upcoming documentary series “Léo Batista – A Voice Like No Other,” scheduled to debut next Wednesday on SporTV.

In the documentary, directed by Kizzy Magalhães, viewers will get an in-depth look at the life and career of 91-year-old presenter Léo Batista. The series will consist of four episodes and will feature appearances by Galvão Bueno, as well as other friends and colleagues from the industry.

Aside from his well-known work as a sports commentator, the program will also delve into Léo’s lesser-known talents as a singer, visual artist, comedian, and writer. Don’t miss the premiere of “Léo Batista – A Voice Like No Other” on SporTV next Wednesday.

