Gal Gadot, known for her role as Wonder Woman, recently shared a throwback photo on her Instagram from a tennis court photoshoot where she was wearing a swimsuit. With over 108 million followers on Instagram, Gal is clearly a popular figure on social media. The photo shows Gal sticking out her tongue in a playful manner while wearing a green bathing suit and a white towel wrapped around her waist.

Fans were thrilled to see Gal flaunting her sensational figure and natural beauty in the photo. Despite her massive following, Gal is not one to frequently post bikini snaps on her social media. However, she did share a stunning photo in a tiny brown bikini during the summer of 2022, showcasing her rock-hard abs and overall fit physique.

In an interview, Gal Gadot emphasized the importance of wellness in her life, stating that feeling good leads to looking good and being the best version of oneself. She mentioned her workout routine, which includes interval training that she does at home gym three to four times a week. Balancing family time with her fitness routine can be challenging, but Gal makes it a priority to stay active and healthy.

Gal’s dedication to maintaining her physical and mental well-being is evident in her lifestyle choices and commitment to staying fit. Despite her busy schedule as an actress and a mother of four, she prioritizes her health and fitness, inspiring her fans to do the same. Gal’s positive attitude towards wellness serves as a reminder that taking care of oneself is essential for overall happiness and success.