Gabriella Brooks, a well-known model, recently captured attention with her stunning appearance in a white two-piece bikini. The 28-year-old, who serves as a global ambassador for the swimwear brand Seafolly, showcased her beauty and confidence in the photoshoot. Apart from her successful modeling career, Gabriella also values her connection to the ocean, which she describes as a place of tranquility and comfort due to her upbringing near the beach.

In addition to her thriving professional life, Gabriella enjoys spending time with her friends Molly Moorish-Gallagher and Anais Gallagher, who are the daughters of the famous Oasis rockers Liam and Noel. The trio was spotted hanging out together in London’s Marylebone, radiating style and elegance wherever they went. Gabriella’s presence in the fashion industry was further solidified by her debut at the Australian Fashion Week, where she graced the runway at the Cue show.

One of the significant aspects of Gabriella’s personal life is her relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth, known for his role in the Hunger Games series. The couple has been together since 2019, and Gabriella has expressed her admiration for Liam and his brothers, Luke and Chris Hemsworth, referring to them as wonderful individuals. Despite Liam’s past relationship with singer Miley Cyrus, Gabriella remains supportive and appreciative of the bond she shares with Liam and his family.

Gabriella’s rising success in the modeling world, coupled with her genuine connections and positive outlook on life, continues to inspire many of her fans and followers. As she navigates through the fashion industry with grace and authenticity, Gabriella remains a prominent figure in the world of style and beauty. Her commitment to embracing her unique background and experiences, as well as her dedication to meaningful relationships, sets her apart as a role model for aspiring models and fashion enthusiasts alike.