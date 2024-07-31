Olympian Gabriel Medina has recently captured the attention of social media users worldwide after an incredible surfing moment during the 2024 Paris games. The 30-year-old surfer made waves when he defeated the 2021 Tokyo surfing champion, Kanoa Igarashi, with a nearly perfect score of 9.90, setting a new record for the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

During his impressive performance, a photo was taken that quickly went viral, with many dubbing it as “the picture of the Olympics.” The image captured Medina in mid-air with his surfboard perfectly positioned behind him, showcasing his skill and agility in the water. This moment of triumph was shared by Gabriel on his Instagram account, where he also expressed his gratitude and faith, quoting Philippians 4:13.

In a post-competition interview, Gabriel shared his excitement about the opportunity to compete in such incredible waves, emphasizing how much of a dream come true it was for him. He mentioned the rarity of being able to surf in waves like those at Teahupo’o in Tahiti, known for its challenging conditions and extraordinary waves. Gabriel Medina’s passion for surfing dates back to his childhood when he started at the age of eight, and he has since become a role model for aspiring young surfers.

Having previously competed in the 2021 Tokyo Games and finishing fourth, Gabriel is determined to make a mark in this year’s Olympics and bring home a title for Brazil. His competitive spirit and dedication to the sport have earned him the respect and admiration of fans around the world. As he prepares to face off against his compatriot, Joao Chianca, Gabriel remains focused on giving his best performance and inspiring others with his talent and perseverance.