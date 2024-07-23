Gabby Logan has faced her fair share of challenges throughout her career in sports reporting, but one thing is for sure – she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Despite being axed from ITV back in 2006, Gabby has persevered and thrived in the industry.

Reflecting on her difficult departure from ITV, Gabby admitted that it was a tough time for her, but it ultimately made her more appreciative and hardworking. She has since moved on to the BBC, where she has excelled as a sports presenter.

Now in her 50s, Gabby shows no signs of slowing down. She is inspired by fellow presenter Hazel Irvine, who continues to excel in a male-dominated field even in her older age. Gabby sees Hazel as a role model and hopes to follow in her footsteps.

Not only does Gabby want to report on sports, but she also wants to participate in them. With a background in gymnastics, she still has impressive flexibility, even being able to do the splits. She is determined to defy age and continue pushing herself to new heights.

Despite facing criticism early in her career, Gabby has proven her resilience and talent time and time again. She quickly bounced back from negative reviews and went on to present major events like the Olympics, Wimbledon, and Match of the Day.

Gabby has also been open about her struggles with the menopause, including experiencing brain fog and fearing early onset dementia. However, she has faced these challenges head-on and come out stronger on the other side.

As Gabby looks towards the future, it’s clear that she has no intentions of slowing down. Her determination, resilience, and passion for sports reporting continue to drive her forward, and there’s no doubt that she will continue to excel in her career for years to come.