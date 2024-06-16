Chrishell Stause and their partner, G-Flip, seem to be gearing up for another round of wedding celebrations and potentially expanding their family. G-Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, shared some heartwarming updates during their Governor’s Ball debut.

Reflecting on their first year of marriage, G-Flip expressed how amazing it has been and showered Chrishell with praise, calling them the greatest and most beautiful person. The couple previously announced their plans to host a wedding every year to celebrate their love, and now they are teasing a second ceremony in Australia this summer.

With family and friends scattered across different locations, G-Flip explained that having annual ceremonies allows them to eventually have everyone attend. They are excited for their Aussie family to be a part of this year’s celebration. Additionally, the couple hinted at their desire to start a family, acknowledging the challenges that come with being queer but expressing their readiness to be parents.

Chrishell and G-Flip have been open about their aspirations for parenthood in the past, with Chrishell confirming their plans to have children together last year. As they look forward to their upcoming second wedding and potentially starting a family, the couple’s bond continues to grow stronger, filled with love and excitement for the future ahead.