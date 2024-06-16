G Flip expressed their pride and support for their wife, Chrishell Stause, who recently joined the cast of the reality series, The Traitors. The Australian musician mentioned that they miss Stause while she is away filming the show, especially during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Despite being a fan of The Traitors, G Flip highlighted the challenges of not being able to communicate with Stause while she is filming.

During an event at the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, G Flip shared their excitement about watching Stause compete on the show. They mentioned that if they could talk to Stause, they would express their love and pride for her, wishing her success in the competition.

Furthermore, G Flip humorously mentioned Stause’s fear of bugs and spiders, jokingly suggesting that bringing out spiders on the show might make her come back home sooner. The musician emphasized their love for The Traitors and the enjoyment they derive from watching the show.

Reflecting on the success of their second album, Drummer, which was released almost a year ago, G Flip acknowledged the positive response and support from their fans during the accompanying tour. They expressed gratitude for gaining a core fanbase in the U.S. as an Australian artist, highlighting the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

Despite the demanding tour schedule, G Flip revealed that they have been working on new music while on the road. They expressed excitement for the upcoming album and the creative process involved in making new music. Additionally, G Flip shared their love for touring, emphasizing the joy of waking up in different places and meeting new people, particularly in the vibrant music scene of the United States.