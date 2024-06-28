This morning, fans of the show have expressed their outrage over Isla Traquair’s live report from Tenerife in search of missing teenager, Jay Slater. Viewers criticized the show for being desperate for views and accused them of sensationalizing the story.

Isla’s report focused on Jay’s disappearance and included an interview with Brad, one of Jay’s friends who was on holiday with him. Brad shared his memories of the night Jay went missing, including a phone call where he heard what he believed to be Jay’s feet sliding down a hill.

Despite the efforts to shed light on the case, viewers were not impressed. Many took to social media to vent their frustrations, calling the show hypocritical for asking people to stop speculating about the case while continuing to cover it in a sensationalized manner.

Some viewers questioned the purpose of Isla being in Tenerife and conducting her own investigation. They pointed out the contrast between the show’s warning to social media users to stay out of the case and Isla’s actions.

Earlier in the week, Isla appeared on the show with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard to discuss Jay’s case. She highlighted the changing landscape of journalism and the challenges posed by social media in covering sensitive stories like Jay’s disappearance.

Overall, fans of This Morning were disappointed with the show’s coverage of Jay Slater’s case and voiced their concerns about the direction the show was taking in its reporting.