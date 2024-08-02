Fans of the popular 90s sitcom “Full House” are in for a special treat as some of the beloved stars from the show are set to reunite at the upcoming 90’s Con Florida event. The reunion will include fan-favorite stars such as Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and Andrea Barber.

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, who portrayed on-screen siblings D.J. and Stephanie Tanner, will be joined by Andrea Barber, known for her role as Kimmy Gibbler, and Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on the iconic family sitcom. The stars, who also appeared together in the Netflix revival series “Fuller House,” will take part in a panel appearance at the event.

In addition to the “Full House” cast reunion, the 90’s Con Florida event will feature a stacked lineup of other stars from popular 90s shows. Participants include stars from “90210,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Charmed,” “7th Heaven,” “Melrose Place,” “Brotherly Love,” “O-Town,” and more. This event is a must-attend for fans of 90s pop culture nostalgia and retro fun.

The annual 90’s Con event is scheduled to take place from September 13-15 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fans can expect a weekend full of exciting panels, meet and greets, and other activities celebrating the best of 90s entertainment.

For more information on tickets and schedules for the 90’s Con Florida event, interested attendees can visit the official event website. Stay tuned for updates on celebrity news, TV shows, fashion, and more exciting content.