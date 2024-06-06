from-baki-hanma-vs-kengan-ashura-to-devil-may-cry-list-of-top-anime-coming-to-netflix-in-2024

Exciting New Anime Coming to Netflix in 2024

Get ready for a fresh wave of anime hitting Netflix in the remaining months of 2024! With a lineup of new titles set to premiere, anime lovers are in for a treat. From action-packed series to romantic dramas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Netflix has already released popular shows like One Piece, Black Clover, and Yu Yu Hakusho, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next. According to reports from What’s on Netflix, here are some of the top upcoming anime shows to look out for:

1. **Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura (2024)**

Directed by Toshiki Hirano and produced by TMS Entertainment, this epic crossover event is set to premiere on June 6th, 2024. Watch as Baki Hanma and Oouma Tokita face off in a battle of martial arts titans.

2. **Ultraman Rising (2024)**

Mark your calendars for June 14th, 2024, as Netflix brings a new action-packed adventure to the screen. Directed by Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, this series promises thrills and excitement.

3. **From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3)**

After thirteen years, the beloved anime series returns with a new season in August 2024. Produced by Production I.G, fans can expect to see Sawako and Kazehaya’s relationship unfold.

4. **Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 1)**

Coming to Netflix on October 10th, 2024, this series continues the story of Lara Croft from Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With Hayley Atwell voicing Lara, fans can expect a thrilling adventure.

5. **Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1)**

Set to release in October 2024, this new series in the Gundam franchise is produced by Safehouse. Dive into the world of the One Year War as the epic saga unfolds.

6. **Kengan Ashura (Season 2 – Part 2)**

Concluding the intense Kengan Annihilation Tournament, this part of the series will be released in 2024. Produced by Larx Entertainment, fans can expect a gripping finale.

7. **Lady Napoleon (Season 1)**

Directed by Shin Kibayashi, this new anime series by Zero-G promises intrigue and excitement. With 13 episodes in store, fans can look forward to a captivating storyline.

8. **Beastars (Season 4 – Part 1)**

Split into two parts, the final season of Beastars will be released in 2024. Produced by Studio Orange, fans can reunite with Legoshi and his friends in this thrilling conclusion.

9. **Devil May Cry (Season 1)**

An action-packed anime by Studio Mir, Devil May Cry is set to premiere in 2024. With stunning visuals and ties to the ‘Bootleg Universe,’ fans can expect a wild ride.

10. **Twilight of the Gods (Season 1)**

Directed by Zack Snyder, this series delves into Greek Mythology in an epic battle of good versus evil. While the release date is yet to be announced, fans can anticipate a visually stunning narrative.

Stay tuned for these exciting new anime releases on Netflix in 2024! Whether you’re a fan of action, romance, or mythology, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Get ready to binge-watch your new favorite shows and immerse yourself in the world of anime.