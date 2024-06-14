Fred Again.. is set to make history with his first-ever stadium show in LA at the LA Memorial Coliseum. After years of hard work and dedication, the musician has finally achieved his goal of performing in a stadium. This milestone event is a testament to his success and popularity in the music industry.

Fans can expect a spectacular live show from Fred Again.. as he promises that it will be the “maddest” performance he has ever done. The show is scheduled to take place on June 14, and tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 10. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up for the presale to secure their seats for this highly anticipated event.

While details about special guests and ticket prices have not been disclosed yet, one thing is for certain – Fred Again..’s stadium show is bound to be an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to witness history in the making with Fred Again..’s monumental stadium show in LA.