Frankie Grande recently defended his sister, Ariana Grande, against rumors of being a cannibal. The controversy started when Ariana mentioned on a podcast that she found serial killers fascinating and expressed interest in meeting Jeffrey Dahmer. This led to speculations about her being involved in cannibalism, causing some fans to discourage others from attending her concerts.

In response, Frankie Grande took to social media to support his sister and clarify the situation. He humorously pointed out that Ariana has been “eating the girls up for years,” but emphasized that she is vegan and the rumors were unfounded. Fans rallied behind Frankie’s defense of Ariana, showing their support and appreciation for his stance.

Interestingly, Ariana’s new music video for “The Boy is Mine” features actor Evan Peters, known for his role as a cannibal serial killer in the series DAHMER. This choice of casting added a layer of irony to the situation and sparked further interest in Ariana’s creative decisions.

Despite the rumors and controversies, Ariana Grande continues to focus on her music career, with the recent release of her music video and upcoming album, “Eternal Sunshine.” The video features guest appearances from Brandy and Monica, adding to the excitement surrounding Ariana’s new projects.

Overall, Frankie Grande’s defense of his sister Ariana Grande highlights the importance of family support in the face of baseless rumors and speculation. It also showcases Ariana’s resilience and dedication to her art, despite facing challenges and controversies in the public eye. Fans can look forward to more music and creative projects from Ariana in the future, as she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.