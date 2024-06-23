Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan have been facing a lot of challenges as they prepare to welcome twins. Francesca revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News that their house renovation has been a disaster due to ongoing construction issues and legal battles with their contractor. The couple is now in the process of hiring a new contractor to fix the mistakes made by the previous one.

Despite the setbacks, Francesca and Jesse are determined to create a nursery for their twins, even if it means having the babies sleep in their room for the first few months. Francesca expressed her anxiety about the pregnancy and the fear of something going wrong, which has made the process even more stressful for her.

However, she is trying to focus on the positive aspects of her pregnancy, such as enjoying the second trimester and shopping for baby clothes. Francesca mentioned that she is excited about the new styles she has released for her swimwear line, Farago the Label, and the positive response they have received.

The couple’s love story began in June 2021 when they met during an online event hosted by TikTok. Despite facing challenges in their previous relationships, Francesca and Jesse knew they had found true love in each other. They got engaged in May 2023 and expressed their desire to start a family together.

In March 2024, Francesca announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with their followers. Shortly after, Jesse revealed that they were expecting twins, adding even more joy and excitement to their growing family.

As they navigate the challenges of preparing for their twins’ arrival, Francesca and Jesse are grateful for the love and support they have received from their fans and are looking forward to the new chapter in their lives. They are excited to share their journey with the world and are grateful for the opportunity to grow their family together.