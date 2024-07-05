The Fourth of July celebrations in Hollywood were full of fun summer activities and family adventures as stars like Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Lopez, and more honored America’s birthday.

Katy Perry shared her celebration on Instagram, showcasing her patriotic spirit. Lindsay Lohan also celebrated in a colorful outfit, embracing the festive mood of the holiday. Jennifer Lopez shared her Fourth of July festivities on Instagram as well, adding to the star-studded celebrations.

Bethenny Frankel and her daughter Bryn Hoppy took to the sea to celebrate the 4th of July, enjoying a day out on the water. Hailey Bieber showed off her baby bump in style, radiating joy and happiness on the holiday. Carrie Underwood kept it casual in red, embodying the spirit of the day.

Kyle Richards shared a sweet moment with her pooch, snuggling up and enjoying the holiday together. Tom Brady also joined in the celebrations, sharing his Fourth of July festivities on Instagram with his followers.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes celebrated the 4th of July with their followers, showcasing their patriotic pride. Glen Powell took to the skies for his celebration, enjoying the day from above. Heather Graham rocked a red bikini ahead of the July 4 holiday, striking her favorite pose on a striped towel.

Halle Berry also joined in on the celebrations, sharing her festive spirit with her followers. Kelly Osbourne and her family enjoyed the red, white, and blue festivities, adding to the joy of the holiday. Ramona Singer, Mark Wahlberg, Madison Lecroy, and Brett Randle all shared their Fourth of July celebrations on social media, spreading the holiday cheer.

Redfoo celebrated the 4th of July at the Pacific Palisades 76th Annual Parade in Los Angeles, adding to the local festivities. Heidi Montag and her kids also joined the fun at the 76th Annual Fourth of July celebration in Los Angeles, making the most of the holiday.

Overall, Hollywood stars came together to celebrate America’s birthday in style, showcasing their patriotic pride and spreading joy on the Fourth of July. It was a day filled with fun, family, and festivities, as celebrities shared their celebrations with fans around the world.