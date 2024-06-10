Former NXT Tag Champ Offers Support to Wes Lee Following Battleground

Former WWE superstar Nash Carter, also known as Zachary Wentz in TNA Wrestling, has reached out to his former tag team partner, current “WWE NXT” star Wes Lee, after the events at “NXT” Battleground.

During the Battleground Premium Live Event, Lee competed in a triple threat match for the North American Championship against Oba Femi and Joe Coffey. The match was marred by interference from Coffey’s partners Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, leading to Lee attacking them. Femi took advantage of the distraction to retain his title. Following the event, Wentz expressed his willingness to help Lee if needed.

Lee and Wentz had previously teamed up in WWE as MSK, winning the NXT Tag Team titles twice before their partnership was cut short due to Wentz’s dismissal for inappropriate behavior. Wentz later found success in TNA Wrestling, winning the TNA World Tag Team Championships with Trey Miguel.

There are speculations that Wentz could potentially return to WWE to support Lee, as WWE and TNA have a history of collaboration. This partnership has seen talents from both promotions appearing on each other’s programming, including most recently at Battleground.

It remains to be seen if Wentz will indeed make a comeback to WWE to aid his former partner, but his gesture of support has not gone unnoticed by fans and fellow wrestlers alike.