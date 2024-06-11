former-towie-star-mike-hassini-expecting-a-baby-after-prison-release

Former Reality Star Mike Hassini Expecting First Child with Girlfriend

Former reality star Mike Hassini, known for his appearance on TOWIE, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jessica Milford. The couple shared the joyous news with Polaroid photographs showing Mike holding Jessica’s growing stomach. This announcement comes nine months after Mike’s release from prison, where he served two years for supplying cocaine.

In September 2023, Jessica confirmed that they celebrated her birthday together for the first time in two years, highlighting her unwavering support for Mike during his time behind bars. The couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, due in October.

Mike’s perspective on life has shifted following his time in prison, and he is grateful for the second chance he has been given. Jessica’s support throughout this challenging period has been crucial, and the couple is excited to embark on this new chapter together.

Fellow TOWIE stars, including Ella Rae Wise and Georgia Kousoulou, congratulated Mike on the baby news. Despite his past legal troubles, Mike is looking forward to embracing fatherhood and building a family with Jessica.

Throughout his time on TOWIE, Mike was known for his relationships with various women, including Chloe Meadows, Zoe Hamilton, and Malin Andersson. His journey on the show came to an end in 2017, but his upcoming role as a father marks a new and promising chapter in his life.