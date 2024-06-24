Thomas Guiry, known for his role as Scotty Smalls in the 1993 film The Sandlot, recently made headlines for his violent behavior towards his neighbor. The actor was caught on video throwing a dumbbell through his neighbor’s jeep and threatening him with a knife during a dispute. Guiry pleaded guilty to assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and malicious damage, resulting in a $757 fine and credit for time served after his arrest.

During the court hearing, the victims detailed the two-hour altercation that led to Guiry’s arrest. Surveillance footage captured the shirtless actor creating a dent in his neighbor’s car window with the dumbbell. Despite apologizing and promising to pay for the damage, Guiry later returned to the neighbor’s house with a knife, causing fear and distress. The police were called multiple times before Guiry was arrested on the scene.

This incident is not the first time Guiry has had a run-in with the law. In 2013, he was arrested for headbutting a police officer at an airport while intoxicated. Initially flagged by United Airlines for being too drunk to fly, Guiry was offered a sober center stay but became agitated and made threats against the sergeant, leading to his arrest for public intoxication. The altercation resulted in Guiry allegedly headbutting the officer, causing a laceration to the officer’s head.

Guiry’s behavior raises concerns about his past actions and the need for proper legal consequences. It serves as a reminder of the challenges that child actors may face as they navigate adulthood and fame. The incident highlights the importance of seeking help and support when dealing with personal struggles and conflicts to prevent harmful consequences.