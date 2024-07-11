Former child star Benji Gregory, known for his role as Brian Tanner on the hit TV show “Alf,” tragically passed away at the age of 46. His sister, Rebecca, confirmed the devastating news, revealing that Gregory’s cause of death is still pending. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office listed his date of death as June 13.

According to reports, Gregory had been struggling with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days. Sources close to the actor believe that he had gone to a Chase Bank in Peoria, Arizona, on June 12 to deposit residual acting checks from his time on “Alf.” Unfortunately, he fell asleep in his car and succumbed to the extreme heat, leading to his tragic passing. Gregory was found in the car with his service dog, Hans, who also tragically passed away.

In the wake of Gregory’s death, his family is mourning the loss and appreciates the outpouring of support from fans. They have suggested that donations be made to causes he would have supported, such as The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA.

Benji Gregory rose to fame during his time on “Alf,” where he portrayed Brian Tanner for 101 episodes from 1986 to 1990. He also made guest appearances on shows like “The A-Team” and “The Twilight Zone” in the ’80s. After leaving Hollywood in 2003, Gregory enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as an aerographer’s mate before being honorably discharged in 2005.

The loss of Benji Gregory adds to the tragic passing of his co-star Michu Meszaros, who played Alf and passed away in 2016, as well as Max Wright, who portrayed the father on “Alf” and died in 2018 after battling cancer. The legacy of Benji Gregory lives on through his work in the entertainment industry and the memories he created for fans around the world.