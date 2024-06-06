Food, not sex, drove the evolution of giraffes’ long neck, new study finds

A recent study led by Penn State biologists has shed new light on the evolution of giraffes’ long necks, challenging existing hypotheses. Contrary to the popular belief that competition among males influenced neck length, the research team found that female giraffes actually have proportionally longer necks than males. This discovery suggests that the high nutritional needs of females may have been the driving force behind the evolution of this iconic trait.

The study, published in the journal Mammalian Biology, examined body proportions of both wild and captive giraffes. The findings indicate that neck length in giraffes may have evolved to allow females to forage deeply into trees for hard-to-reach leaves. This new insight challenges traditional theories proposed by Lamarck and Darwin, which suggested that giraffes evolved long necks to access leaves high up in trees and avoid competition with other herbivores.

One of the more recent hypotheses, known as the “necks-for-sex” theory, posits that the evolution of long necks in giraffes was driven by competition among males vying for dominance through neck sparring. However, lead author of the study, Doug Cavener, noted that males do have longer necks than females but are overall larger by 30% to 40%.

To conduct their research, the team analyzed thousands of photos of both captive and wild Masai giraffes, focusing on relative body proportions rather than absolute measurements. They found that while male and female giraffes have the same body proportions at birth, differences become apparent as they reach sexual maturity around three years of age.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the evolution of giraffes’ long necks, highlighting the role of food, rather than sex, in driving this unique adaptation. By challenging existing theories and offering new perspectives, the research opens up avenues for further exploration into the fascinating world of giraffe evolution.