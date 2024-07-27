Flavor Flav is getting ready to meet some celebrities at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In an interview with ET, the 65-year-old rapper expressed his excitement about meeting his favorite athlete, Simone Biles. He admires her dedication to the sport and her quest for a ninth medal, calling it phenomenal and slamming. Flav is looking forward to telling Biles how proud he is of her and expressing his admiration as a big fan.

Even if he doesn’t get the chance to meet Biles, Flav is still thrilled to be able to witness the Games in person. He described the experience as the greatest moment of his life, feeling amazing and grateful for the opportunity to be at the Olympics instead of just watching it on TV. He considers it a dream come true and a gift from God to be able to see the event live.

Flavor Flav is currently in Paris to support the American women’s water polo team as their official hype man. He is responsible for cheering on the team, especially the women’s water polo team, who already have three gold medals and are aiming for a fourth. Flav’s duties include being loud in the crowd and showing his support when the team receives their medals.

In addition to his role with the water polo team, Flav also helped the U.S. team secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert in Paris during her Eras Tour. He is looking forward to hearing about their experience at the show and catching up with the women this weekend. As a self-proclaimed Swiftie, Flav thoroughly enjoyed the concert in Hamburg, Germany, where he even received a shoutout from the singer on stage.

Flav’s love for Taylor Swift has earned him the nickname “King Swiftie,” a title he proudly accepts. He appreciates Swift’s talent and performance style, describing every show as a new and exciting experience. He is grateful for the opportunity to support the women’s water polo team and attend events like the Olympics and Taylor Swift’s concerts.

Flavor Flav’s enthusiasm for meeting celebrities and supporting athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics showcases his passion for sports, music, and entertainment. His genuine admiration for Simone Biles and Taylor Swift reflects his appreciation for talent and hard work in different fields. As he continues to enjoy the Olympic experience and connect with fans and athletes, Flav’s presence adds excitement and energy to the Games.