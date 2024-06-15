Five Finger Death Punch has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart this week with their song “This Is The Way.” This unexpected rock radio hit has helped the band break out of a tie with two rock music legends, Metallica and the Foo Fighters.

The band now has a total of 15 No. 1 hits on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, surpassing Metallica and the Foo Fighters who both have 14 chart-toppers. Shinedown leads the pack with 19 No. 1 hits, followed by Three Days Grace with 17. Five Finger Death Punch now stands alone in third place.

“This Is The Way” has replaced Godsmack’s “Truth” at the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving rapper DMX his first No. 1 on this tally. Unfortunately, DMX passed away in 2021 and did not live to see this success.

The band’s latest achievement marks a significant milestone in their career and solidifies their position as one of the top acts in mainstream rock music. With their unique sound and powerful lyrics, Five Finger Death Punch continues to captivate audiences and make their mark on the music industry.