Decades before the live-action The Lord of the Rings trilogy by Peter Jackson, there was an animated version by Ralph Bakshi. Now, a new project from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. is bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic tale back to animated form, this time in the style of anime. The upcoming movie, titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, is under the direction of filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama. Recently, the first-look images of the film have been released, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The three images released showcase the main character Héra, the antagonist Wulf, and the legendary king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, along with his family. The movie will be narrated by Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, portrayed by Miranda Otto, who also serves as the movie’s narrator.

The plot of The War of the Rohirrim revolves around the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, set 183 years before the events of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. A sudden attack by Wulf, a Dunlending lord seeking vengeance, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the fortress of Hornburg, later known as Helm’s Deep. Hera, the daughter of Helm, must step up to lead the resistance against the enemy.

Director Kenji Kamiyama describes the movie as a story of the powerful king Helm Hammerhand and the lessons of power, responsibility, and awareness that come with it. The film will delve into the character of Helm’s daughter, Hèra, and the antagonist Wulf, who leads the armies against Helm’s kingdom.

The movie boasts a talented voice cast, including Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, and Luke Pasqualino as the leads. The film is set to hit theaters on December 13, 2024. Peter Jackson, the director of the live-action Lord of the Rings trilogy, will serve as an executive producer for the animated film.

The concept art released for The War of the Rohirrim gives a glimpse into the blood-soaked times depicted in the movie, hinting at the epic battles and characters that will be featured. The movie promises to be a standalone story for now, but fans can expect an immersive journey into the history of Rohan and its legendary figures.

With a talented director, a stellar voice cast, and a compelling storyline, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the beloved fantasy franchise. Fans of Tolkien’s work and anime enthusiasts alike have much to look forward to when the film hits theaters in 2024.