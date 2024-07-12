Outlander’s highly anticipated prequel series, Blood of My Blood, is set to air in 2025 and fans are already buzzing about the exceptional casting choices. The new series will delve into the origin stories of Jamie and Claire Fraser’s parents, set in two different time periods – WWI and 18th Century Scotland.

The casting for Blood of My Blood has been met with overwhelming approval from fans, who were treated to a first look at promotional photos of the characters. Harriet Slater takes on the role of Ellen MacKenzie, while Jamie Roy portrays Jamie’s father, Brian Fraser. In the early 20th Century England scenes, Hermione Corfield embodies Claire’s mother, Julia Moriston, and Jeremy Irvine plays her father, Henry Beauchamp.

The official Instagram page for the show released the photos, prompting fans to express their excitement and admiration for the cast. Many fans commented on the uncanny resemblance between the actors and the characters they portray, with some even noting how perfectly suited they are for the roles.

While an official release date for Blood of My Blood has not been announced yet, fans can anticipate more updates on the prequel series in the near future. In the meantime, they can look forward to the second half of Outlander’s seventh season, set to premiere in November. New stills from the upcoming episodes have been shared by Starz, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come for Claire, Jamie, Roger MacKenzie, Brianna Fraser, and Young Ian.

With the excitement building for both Blood of My Blood and the continuation of Outlander’s current season, fans are eagerly awaiting more news and updates on the beloved series. Stay tuned for more information on the highly anticipated prequel and the adventures that lie ahead for Claire and Jamie Fraser.