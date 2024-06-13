first-look-at-lego-transformers-bumblebee-set-10338

Recently, a new image of the upcoming Lego Bumblebee set has been leaked by Brickclicker, a source known for providing information about Lego leaks. The set is expected to be released on July 1st, 2024, and it will be priced at $90 USD. With 950 pieces, the Bumblebee set offers a better price per parts ratio compared to the Optimus Prime set.

The Lego Bumblebee set, numbered 10338, is based on Bumblebee’s G1 design, making it an appealing option for fans of the classic Transformers series. It is reported that the set will be transformable, adding an interactive element to the building experience.

Fans have expressed their interest in the Lego Bumblebee set, with some comparing it to the Lego Optimus Prime set, which was considered too expensive by some. Despite the high price point, the Lego Optimus Prime set was praised for its complexity and resemblance to the iconic character.

As the release date of the Lego Bumblebee set approaches, fans are eager to see how the set will transform and whether it will capture the essence of Bumblebee’s character. The possibility of a Volkswagen Beetle transformation has been raised, but the licensing costs associated with using the VW design may pose a challenge for the set’s creators.

Overall, the Lego Bumblebee set promises to be an exciting addition to the Lego Transformers lineup, offering fans a chance to build and play with their favorite Autobot character. With its G1 design and transformable feature, the set is expected to appeal to both Lego enthusiasts and Transformers fans alike.

In addition to the Lego Bumblebee set, other Lego Transformers figures have been praised for their attention to detail and faithful representations of the characters. The discussion around the upcoming Bumblebee set has sparked interest in other Lego Transformers figures, such as the Legends Bee and the Legacy Animated Deluxe Bee, which have received positive reviews from fans.

As fans await the release of the Lego Bumblebee set, the anticipation for more information and details about the set continues to grow. With its unique design and transformable feature, the set is poised to become a popular choice among Lego and Transformers collectors, offering a new way to experience the beloved Autobot character.