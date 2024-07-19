Fiona’s unexpected arrival at Xander and Sarah’s wedding has thrown a wrench into the plans, leaving Xander reeling. Theresa’s marriage to Alex is on shaky ground, with an annulment looming in the near future. Fiona’s presence is set to shake things up even more, as she holds the key to revealing the truth about Alex’s paternity.

Theresa’s deceitful actions are catching up to her, and she is bound to face the consequences of her scheming. As Theresa’s world begins to crumble, Alex and Xander will come to realize the extent of her deception. Fiona’s revelation about the real paternity news is sure to bring everything to light.

Meanwhile, Brady is struggling to come to terms with Theresa’s marriage to Alex, seeking solace at a bar instead of attending an AA meeting. His encounter with Ava leads to a surprising bond formed over shared heartbreak. Kristen, on the other hand, sees an opportunity to use Ava to reunite with Brady, but sparks may fly between Brady and Ava instead.

