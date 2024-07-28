In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives, Fiona Cook opened up about the real reason behind her long absence from Xander Cook. She revealed that she had a nervous breakdown that led to her being committed to a mental institution for several years. After being released, she struggled to find Xander as he had moved on with his life. Fiona decided to let Victor Kiriakis take care of Xander without revealing the truth about his paternity to protect his feelings towards Titus Kiriakis, the man he believed was his father.

Although Xander was initially skeptical of Fiona’s story, Sarah assured him of Fiona’s sincerity. However, doubts still linger about Fiona’s honesty and the possibility of bigger secrets that led to her abandonment of Xander. If Fiona’s story is indeed true, it raises concerns about her mental health and the potential for history to repeat itself.

Fiona’s current behavior, including turning to alcohol despite being an alcoholic, could be a red flag indicating a potential relapse. Days of Our Lives might be foreshadowing another mental health crisis for Fiona, possibly leading to her being committed to Bayview once again. The show could explore the triggers and dangers that could push Fiona over the edge, resulting in a storyline filled with shocking revelations and intense drama.

As Fiona's storyline unfolds, viewers can expect to see more twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats.