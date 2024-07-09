Brooke Logan checked in on her daughter, Hope Logan, who was feeling overwhelmed with the focus on Thomas Forrester and Paris Buckingham’s upcoming wedding. Hope revealed that Thomas had proposed to her again to prove a point about their relationship. She also mentioned receiving support from John “Finn” Finnegan, who encouraged her to realize her worth and move on from Thomas.

Brooke, concerned about Hope’s well-being, warned her daughter not to make impulsive decisions that she might regret, especially when it comes to Finn. She reminded Hope of the past feuds between her and Steffy Forrester over Liam Spencer and advised her to avoid repeating history.

Meanwhile, Finn and Steffy shared a passionate kiss, but their romantic moment could be disrupted when Finn confesses to running into Hope at Forrester Creations. Finn, who values honesty in his relationship with Steffy, admitted to giving Hope a pep talk and supporting her in moving on from Thomas. While Steffy also wants Hope to move on, she may not be pleased with Finn spending time with her.

As the storyline progresses, it is predicted that Hope’s presence could cause tension between Steffy and Finn, putting their future in jeopardy. Fans can expect more drama to unfold in the coming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. Stay tuned for updates on the potential consequences of Finn’s confession and its impact on his relationship with Steffy.

