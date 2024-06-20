On Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, Carly Spencer found Jason Morgan at the coffee warehouse and updated him on Drew Cain’s Congress run and the potential media attention that could come their way. She expressed her concern about Jason missing out on life due to his FBI arrangement, but Jason remained focused on completing his important job.

Meanwhile, at GH, Terry Randolph confronted Elizabeth Baldwin about Hamilton Finn’s drinking problem. Liz, who still cared deeply for Finn, knew he needed help, but Terry emphasized that Finn had to want to seek help himself. Finn, at home with his daughter Violet, struggled with the temptation to drink but ultimately resisted.

When Finn tried to patch things up with Elizabeth at the hospital, he was blindsided by a meeting called by Portia and Terry to address his drinking issues. The ultimatum of attending AA meetings and working under supervision or risking losing his medical license angered Finn, who accused Elizabeth of stirring up trouble. In a fit of rage, Finn quit his job and banned Elizabeth from seeing Violet.

On the other side of town, Anna Devane and Robert Scorpio caught up with Mac Scorpio, who was dealing with drama involving Jagger Cates. Meanwhile, at Damian Spinelli’s tech space, Sam McCall discovered an audio file that revealed Jason’s actions on Carly’s behalf, which left her furious. Sam sought to protect her children at all costs and headed to Carly’s office to share the shocking revelation.

At the Metro Court pool, Nina Reeves discussed her dealings with Drew and Willow with Maxie, who expressed concern about possible manipulation. Josslyn Jacks navigated her friendships and relationships, while Trina Robinson supported her friends through their challenges. The episode ended with Jason’s worries about protecting Carly from legal trouble.

As the storyline unfolds, viewers can expect more twists and turns in the lives of Port Charles residents. Stay tuned for the latest updates on General Hospital and the future of Carly's freedom.