General Hospital fans are in for a dramatic episode on Friday, June 21. The tension between Sam McCall and Carly Spencer will escalate as Sam presents audio evidence to Carly, blaming her for Jason Morgan’s actions. Carly, on the other hand, will be torn when she learns that John “Jagger” Cates threatened her to get Jason to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Jason will express his frustrations to Anna Devane about protecting Carly. Anna, determined to gather evidence against Valentin Cassadine, might have an opportunity to do so during a date with Valentin.

At Maxie Jones’ home, concerns arise about Violet Finn’s well-being, as she seems worried about her father, Hamilton Finn. Finn’s struggles with alcohol and his recent actions have led to a crisis, with Tracy Quartermaine stepping in to help Violet.

As Finn reaches a breaking point and collapses on the floor, Tracy takes Violet to Harrison Chase's apartment, where more revelations about Finn's crisis will unfold.