Recently on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan has been preoccupied with Thomas Forrester’s return and his engagement to Paris Buckingham, putting her fantasies about Finn on hold. However, in the upcoming episodes, Finn will once again be on Hope’s mind as she turns to him for support during a difficult time. As Hope opens up to Finn about her emotions, she may find herself drawn back into her fantasies about him.

But what if the tables turn, and Finn starts fantasizing about Hope as well? The show might take an unexpected twist and explore Finn’s attraction to Hope, despite his commitment to Steffy Forrester. This could lead to some intense drama as viewers witness the complexities of relationships and desires on the show.

As Finn continues to support Hope and help her navigate her feelings for Thomas, their bond may deepen, causing potential trouble for Finn and Steffy’s marriage. The upcoming episodes promise to be filled with tension and uncertainty as the characters grapple with their emotions and the consequences of their actions.

