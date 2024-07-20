Finn found himself in a difficult situation on the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. After once despising Sheila for all the chaos she caused, he was shocked to find himself feeling emotional when he thought she had died. Despite his initial hatred towards her, Finn ended up connecting with Sheila after helping Deacon locate her in a warehouse.

Although Finn had previously referred to Sheila as a hero, his opinion of her quickly changed once again. While he may not have been as harsh as Li and Steffy in accusing Sheila, Finn still made it clear that he wanted Deputy Chief Bradley Baker to take Sheila away. It seems that Finn’s feelings towards Sheila are constantly shifting, and it is likely that he will continue to go back and forth in his opinion of her.

As Finn continues to blame Sheila for the overdoses of Tom and Hollis, he may soon realize that he has misjudged her. This could lead to Finn feeling guilty for his treatment of his birth mother and ultimately seeking forgiveness from her. Despite Steffy’s orders to stay away from Sheila, Finn’s desire for a connection with his bio mom may ultimately lead him to defy Steffy’s wishes.

If Finn does decide to reconcile with Sheila and goes against Steffy’s demands, it could spell trouble for his marriage. The dynamics between Finn, Sheila, and Steffy are sure to bring about more drama in the coming episodes, so fans should stay tuned for updates on how their relationships unfold.

Overall, it seems that Finn’s journey with Sheila is far from over, and viewers can expect to see more twists and turns in their storyline. For all the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, predictions, and news, be sure to keep up with CDL for all the updates you need.