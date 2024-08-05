Christina Hall recently took a girls’ trip to South Carolina, seeking peace and relaxation amid her divorce from Josh Hall. She shared a selfie on Instagram expressing how rejuvenated she felt during the trip, emphasizing the importance of finding inner peace in her daily life.

During the trip to Palmetto Bluff with her friends Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero, Christina enjoyed boat rides and delicious meals, reflecting on the tranquility she experienced. This getaway served as a much-needed break for Christina as she navigates through her public divorce from Josh, whom she has accused of taking $35,000 from her personal account.

Amidst the divorce proceedings, Christina has been vocal on social media about Josh’s alleged actions, calling him an “insecure man” and disputing his claims of being blindsided by the divorce. While she suggested offering him millions in the settlement, a source close to Josh denied these claims, stating that negotiations have not yet begun.

On the other hand, a source close to Christina revealed that Josh was offered a seven-figure settlement through his attorneys, which he declined, deeming it too low. Despite the back and forth, both parties filed for divorce after three years of marriage, with no children together to complicate matters of child custody.

Christina, known for her appearances on “Flip or Flop” and “Christina on the Coast,” has children from her previous marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. The journey towards happiness and healing during this challenging time in her life reflects Christina’s resilience and determination to prioritize her well-being. As she continues to navigate the complexities of divorce in the public eye, her focus on finding inner peace serves as an inspiration to many facing similar struggles in their lives.