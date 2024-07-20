The cast and crew of the popular show, All Creatures Great and Small, faced a significant challenge while filming the Christmas special last year. Peter Wright and Shona Searson from The Yorkshire Vet had a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process. They encountered unexpected weather conditions that made filming difficult.

The crew had to work in sweltering heat, with the director of photography, Ian, facing challenges due to the summer sun affecting the set. Ian mentioned that they had an issue with the frosting blowing away in the breeze, causing difficulties in filming the Christmas scenes.

Despite these challenges, the Christmas special episode aired on December 21st last year. Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot in the show, announced that filming for the fifth season has been completed. He shared the news on his Instagram, revealing that the upcoming season will consist of six episodes and a heartwarming festive special.

Fans can expect the return of beloved characters like Tristan Farnon, played by Callum Woodhouse, who left the show in the third season. The new season promises to continue bringing the stories of James Herriot to life, with the colorful ensemble of characters living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s.

The stellar cast, including Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Samuel West, and Anna Madeley, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. New additions to the cast, such as James Anthony-Rose and Patricia Hodge, will bring fresh energy to the show.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 is expected to air on Channel 5 in the autumn of 2024, followed by a release in the US on PBS MASTERPIECE in early 2025. Fans can look forward to more heartwarming and engaging stories from the beloved series.

In addition to the cast and filming updates, the show has garnered attention for emotional moments, cast departures, and fan reactions. The enduring popularity of All Creatures Great and Small continues to captivate audiences with its timeless charm and endearing characters.