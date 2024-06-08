filmfest-emden-norderney-anne-thieme-gewinnt-den-emder-drehbuchpreis

Emder Drehbuchpreis Winner Announced at Filmfest Emden-Norderney

The prestigious Emder Drehbuchpreis has been awarded to author Anne Thieme at this year’s Filmfest Emden-Norderney. The jury made the decision to honor Thieme’s outstanding work, with two additional contributions also being recognized.

This exciting news comes as a highlight of the festival, showcasing the talent and creativity of writers in the industry. Anne Thieme’s award-winning screenplay is sure to make waves in the film world, and her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring writers everywhere.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights from Filmfest Emden-Norderney as the event continues to celebrate and support the art of storytelling.