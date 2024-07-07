Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps have once again put an end to their ongoing feud. The two former “Real Housewives of New York City” castmates surprised fans with a heartwarming reunion captured in a viral video featuring Bethenny’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy. In the video, Luann is seen hugging Bryn while Bethenny jokingly references their past drama by mentioning that life is like a cabaret.

The unexpected reconciliation took place during an outing where both Luann and Bryn were dressed casually. A source close to the situation revealed that both Bethenny and Luann were eager to bury the hatchet and move past their differences. The insider shared that the ladies had a lovely time catching up and that any previous feud between them has now been resolved.

Although this is not the first time that Bethenny and Luann have reconciled, their feud has a long history that dates back to their time on the Bravo series. Despite resolving their disagreements in 2019, the feud reignited in March 2023 when Luann left a Broadway show upon realizing that Bethenny was in attendance.

Throughout the year, the pair exchanged verbal jabs, with Bethenny criticizing Luann for being obsessive and Luann accusing Bethenny of trashing their Bravo show. Luann even joked about killing Bethenny in a game of F—k, Marry, Kill during an interview. The Countess also expressed her disapproval of Bethenny’s public airing of grievances against Bravo and Andy Cohen during a reality TV stars’ union push amid the WGA strike.

Despite their rocky history, the recent reunion between Bethenny and Luann seems to have brought them back to a positive place. While the exact reason for their reconciliation remains unclear, the two appeared to be in good spirits as they came together to celebrate the holiday weekend. Fans of the former Bravo stars will undoubtedly be pleased to see them setting aside their differences and embracing a newfound sense of camaraderie.