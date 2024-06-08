Festival Delícias do Vale do Café Celebrates Gastronomy and Culture in Rio de Janeiro

The 3rd edition of the Festival Delícias do Vale do Café kicks off this Friday (7) in the Southern region of Rio de Janeiro. The event aims to bring together gastronomy and culture in the cities of the Vale do Café, including Barra do Piraí, Engenheiro Paulo de Frontin, Mendes, Miguel Pereira, Paraíba do Sul, Paty do Alferes, Piraí, Rio Claro, Rio das Flores, Valença, and Vassouras, as well as the districts of Ipiabas and Conservatória.

This year, the festival pays tribute to Eufrásia Teixeira Leite, a Vassouras native who was the first woman to invest in the Stock Exchange and a pioneer in recipe creation. With over 80 participants, including artisans, farmers, producers, and gastronomic entrepreneurs, each participating restaurant will create an exclusive dish throughout the event, which runs until June 16th (Sunday).

The fixed prices for dishes are as follows: starters, sandwiches, and desserts for R$39, snacks for R$53, and main courses ranging from R$68 to R$88. The festival will also showcase various tourist routes in the region, such as the Cheese, Cachaça, and Coffee tours, featuring cultural, historical, and gastronomic circuits.

Additionally, the festival features “Delícias na Praça,” an event offering a diverse cultural program with art exhibitions, shows, and outdoor activities at Praça da Preguiça in Piraí. The complete schedule includes performances by Serginho Brothers, Alex Cohen, Banda da Prefeitura de Piraí, JotaErre Instrumental, Adriano Pinheiro, Dona Veja, and Márcio Fininho.

For more information about the event, visit the official website.