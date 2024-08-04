Reality star Ferne McCann garnered a lot of support from her fans when she addressed negative comments about her natural breasts on social media. The 33-year-old model and TV personality shared a video on Instagram with her 2.9 million followers where she talked about the changes in her body post-pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

In the video, Ferne candidly spoke about how her breasts have changed, describing them as “like two golf balls in a pair of socks” or resembling “the skin from a turkey’s neck.” She also addressed comments from a previous bikini video where people questioned the appearance of her breasts.

Ferne explained that the changes in her body, including the elasticity of her breasts, were a result of breastfeeding and losing baby weight. She emphasized the importance of being kind to others on social media and not making hurtful comments about someone’s appearance.

Fans rallied behind Ferne, praising her for being open and honest about her post-pregnancy body. Many commented on the video, expressing their support and admiration for her confidence. Some fans called out the haters and reminded Ferne that her body is her own and she should be proud of it.

Since leaving TOWIE in 2016, Ferne has continued to appear in various TV shows, including her own programme “Ferne McCann: My Family & Me” which started in 2022. The show gives viewers a glimpse into Ferne’s life and her experiences with her family.

Ferne’s message about body positivity and self-acceptance resonated with many of her fans, who appreciated her openness and vulnerability. The support she received serves as a reminder of the importance of spreading kindness and positivity, especially on social media where negative comments can have a significant impact on someone’s self-esteem.

Overall, Ferne’s response to the criticism she faced online is a testament to her strength and resilience. By sharing her story and embracing her natural body, she has inspired others to do the same and to be proud of who they are, no matter what changes they may experience.