Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert Welcome You to Their 150m² Apartment in São Paulo

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert have opened the doors to their stunning 150m² apartment in São Paulo, and it’s a sight to behold. The couple’s love story is reflected in every corner of their home, from the carefully curated furniture to the sentimental objects that adorn the space.

The apartment, located in a 1955 building, has been transformed into a cozy oasis by designer Mariana Kraemer and architect Daniel Fromer. The once compartmentalized layout now boasts open, integrated spaces that invite you to relax and unwind.

In the living room, Fernanda and Rodrigo pose elegantly, surrounded by pieces of modern Brazilian furniture and artwork that tell a story of their travels and shared experiences. The kitchen, with its striking burgundy cabinetry, is the heart of the home, where Rodrigo loves to cook, and the family loves to gather.

Upstairs, the twins’ room is a blend of old and new, with vintage pieces and Moroccan-inspired decor. In the master bedroom, family mementos and cherished artworks line the shelves, reminding Fernanda of her roots and the people who shaped her.

From their primary residence in Lisbon to their beach house in Bahia, Fernanda and Rodrigo have created a tapestry of memories that reflect their journey together. Each piece in their home tells a story, from the vases bought in installments to the quilts from Morocco.

For Fernanda, home is where the heart is, and in their São Paulo apartment, she feels truly at ease. Surrounded by plants, unique finds, and soft lighting, the couple cherishes the moments they spend together, embracing the intimacy of their cozy space.

As they welcome you into their home, Fernanda and Rodrigo’s love and warmth shine through, creating a space that is both inviting and inspiring. Join them on this journey of love, family, and togetherness, where every corner tells a story and every piece holds a memory.