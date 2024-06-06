Fergie ‘furious after Meghan Markle stole her daughter’s wedding day thunder’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a significant announcement to the Royal Family on the day of Sarah Ferguson’s daughter’s wedding. Fergie expressed her discontent, stating that she does not know Meghan. Reports suggest that Sarah Ferguson was enraged after Meghan Markle seemingly “stole her daughter’s wedding day thunder” by revealing their baby news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. The relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York has been tumultuous since they first met in 2016. According to royal reporters, Meghan and Harry’s announcement left Fergie furious. In the book “Royals at War” by Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, it was mentioned that Meghan’s timing was deemed inappropriate, overshadowing Princess Eugenie’s special day. The situation escalated further as Fergie reportedly shared the sentiment of her daughter.

Despite having met on previous occasions, Sarah Ferguson claimed in 2023 that she does not really know Meghan. Their interactions date back to 2016 when Prince Harry introduced Meghan to Fergie as the first royal to meet her. However, their relationship has been strained, with Fergie candidly admitting to not having a close bond with the former actress. Interestingly, Meghan shared in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey how Fergie taught her the proper way to curtsy. This anecdote sheds light on their interactions and the dynamics within the Royal Family.

During a recent appearance at Cannes Film Festival, Sarah Ferguson emphasized the importance of forgiveness in maintaining healthy family relationships. This insight potentially alludes to the challenges faced within the Royal Family and the significance of reconciling differences. The ongoing rift and complexities within the royal circle continue to capture public interest and intrigue.