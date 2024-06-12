feel-good-raunch-fest-spermageddon-scooped-up-by-square-one-entertainment-the-funniest-animation-we-have-ever-seen-exclusive

Square One Entertainment has recently acquired the rights to the CG-animated film “Spermageddon” for Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The film, co-directed by Rasmus A. Sivertsen and Tommy Wirkola of “Dead Snow” fame, is set to premiere at Annecy this week.

Initially expecting a serious documentary on global male fertility rates, Square One Entertainment was surprised to find that “Spermageddon” is, in fact, a hilarious animation movie. Al Munteanu expressed their delight in discovering the comedic nature of the film and the need to adjust their marketing strategy due to the unexpected turn of events.

The film, which features musical numbers and comedic sperm cells, follows a young couple navigating their first sexual encounter while Jens’ determined sperm cells add a humorous twist to the story. Inspired by adult-oriented animations like “South Park” and “Sausage Party,” the creators aimed to provide a crude yet heartwarming comedy that demystifies the awkwardness of first-time experiences.

Tommy Wirkola, known for his controversial work in “Dead Snow,” described the Annecy premiere of “Spermageddon” as a significant achievement and a testament to the film’s potential to resonate with a wide audience. With themes of first love and new experiences, the movie promises to deliver a feel-good experience that is both entertaining and relatable.

Co-directors Wirkola and Sivertsen emphasized their intention to create a film that combines humor with a heartfelt message, aiming to appeal to viewers of all ages. By exploring the topic of sex in a lighthearted manner, they hope to break down barriers and spark laughter among audiences.

Produced by 74 Entertainment and Qvisten Animation, “Spermageddon” is a collaborative effort that blends comedy with meaningful storytelling. With a talented team of writers and producers on board, the film is poised to offer a unique cinematic experience that defies categorization and invites viewers to join in on the laughter and fun.