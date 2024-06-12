fatboy-slim-in-fairview-park-are-there-tickets-what-will-he-play-how-can-you-get-there

Fatboy Slim is set to kick off his Loves Summer tour in Dublin’s Fairview Park on Friday, June 14th. This tour follows the 25th-anniversary reissue of his album “You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby,” which was a huge success in the 90s. The album featured hit singles like “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin’,” “Praise You,” and “Right Here Right Now.”

For those planning to attend the concert, here’s everything you need to know:

When and where does he play?

Fatboy Slim will be taking the stage at Fairview Park on Friday, June 14th.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately, the concert is sold out, but resale tickets may become available on ticketmaster.ie. Make sure to only buy tickets from accredited sources.

What time should I arrive?

Gates will open at 7pm, with the show scheduled to start at 7.15pm.

How do I get there and home again?

Fans are encouraged to use public transport, walk, cycle, or use private coach services to get to the venue. There are no car parking facilities on-site, and parking illegally in surrounding residential areas is not advised.

By Dart:

The Dart will be running services to and from the concert. The last southbound train towards Connolly Station departs at 12.16am, and the last northbound train departs at 11.55pm.

By bus:

Dublin Bus will also run services within walking distance of the concert. Fans can catch buses from various locations in the city center.

What will he play?

Based on his recent concert in England, fans can expect to hear a mix of his popular tracks like “Praise You,” “Right Here Right Now,” and covers of songs like Queen’s “Under Pressure.”

What’s the story with security?

Under 16s must be accompanied by someone over 25, and strict age monitoring will be in place. Security checks will be conducted on the way in, and certain items like umbrellas, alcohol, and selfie sticks are not allowed.

Can I take photographs?

Only smartphones or small digital cameras are allowed for photography. Professional cameras and recording equipment are prohibited.

What’s the weather forecast?

Temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 14 degrees with no rain but cloudy skies. Attendees should dress appropriately for standing on grass under canvas, considering the Irish weather.

Overall, the concert promises to be a lively and entertaining event for fans of Fatboy Slim. Make sure to plan your journey to the venue carefully and follow the security guidelines for a smooth and enjoyable experience.